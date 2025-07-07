MJ Daffue betting profile: ISCO Championship

Daffue has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Daffue has posted an average of 0.209 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Daffue has gained an average of 0.135 strokes in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Daffue has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.