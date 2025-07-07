PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

MJ Daffue betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MJ Daffue tees off on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 20, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

    MJ Daffue returns to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, looking to improve upon his previous performances in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Daffue at the ISCO Championship.

    Daffue's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4569-67-70-70-12
    2023T1670-66-70-67-15
    2021T6270-68-71-73-6

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Daffue's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Daffue's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Daffue's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT4673-67-69-70-59.000
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT4569-67-70-70-126.222
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-76-6--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
    Feb. 25, 2024Mexico Open at Vidanta6565-75-76-74+64.000

    Daffue's recent performances

    • Daffue's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 12-under.
    • Daffue has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Daffue has averaged 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.894

    Daffue's advanced stats and rankings

    • Daffue has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Daffue has posted an average of 0.209 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Daffue has gained an average of 0.135 strokes in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Daffue has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Daffue has averaged 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

