MJ Daffue betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
MJ Daffue tees off on the eighteenth hole during the second round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 20, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)
MJ Daffue returns to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, looking to improve upon his previous performances in this tournament.
Daffue's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|2023
|T16
|70-66-70-67
|-15
|2021
|T62
|70-68-71-73
|-6
At the ISCO Championship
- In Daffue's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Daffue's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 16th at 15-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Daffue's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T46
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|9.000
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6.222
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|65
|65-75-76-74
|+6
|4.000
Daffue's recent performances
- Daffue's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 45th with a score of 12-under.
- Daffue has an average of 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Daffue has averaged 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.894
Daffue's advanced stats and rankings
- Daffue has averaged 0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Daffue has posted an average of 0.209 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Daffue has gained an average of 0.135 strokes in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Daffue has averaged 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Daffue has averaged 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.