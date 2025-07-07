PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Miles Russell betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Miles Russell of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Miles Russell of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Miles Russell will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, Jul. 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Russell's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Russell at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Russell's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Russell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--

    Russell's recent performances

    • Russell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.
    • Russell has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Russell has averaged -0.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Russell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.777

    Russell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Russell has averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Russell has averaged -0.706 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Russell has posted an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Russell has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Russell has averaged -0.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
