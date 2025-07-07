Miles Russell betting profile: ISCO Championship
Miles Russell of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Miles Russell will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, Jul. 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Russell's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Russell's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Russell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Russell's recent performances
- Russell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.
- Russell has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Russell has averaged -0.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Russell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.777
Russell's advanced stats and rankings
- Russell has averaged 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Russell has averaged -0.706 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Russell has posted an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Russell has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five starts.
- Overall, Russell has averaged -0.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
