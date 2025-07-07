Mikael Lindberg betting profile: ISCO Championship
Mikael Lindberg of Sweden plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Mikael Lindberg will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Lindberg finished tied for 52nd in his previous appearance at this event in 2023.
Lindberg's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T52
|68-72-68-72
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Lindberg's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Lindberg's recent performances
- Lindberg has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.885 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lindberg has an average of 0.969 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lindberg has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lindberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.076
Lindberg's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindberg as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.