Mikael Lindberg betting profile: ISCO Championship

Lindberg has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lindberg has averaged -0.885 in his past five starts.

Around the green, Lindberg has posted an average of 0.969 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.

On the greens, Lindberg has delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.