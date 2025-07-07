PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mikael Lindberg betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mikael Lindberg of Sweden plays his second shot on the fourth hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)



    Mikael Lindberg will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Lindberg finished tied for 52nd in his previous appearance at this event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lindberg at the ISCO Championship.

    Lindberg's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5268-72-68-72-8

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Lindberg's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Lindberg's recent performances

    • Lindberg has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.885 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lindberg has an average of 0.969 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lindberg has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lindberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.076

    Lindberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lindberg has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lindberg has averaged -0.885 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Lindberg has posted an average of 0.969 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Lindberg has delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Lindberg has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lindberg as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

