Brandon Robinson Thompson betting profile: ISCO Championship
Brandon Robinson Thompson of England plays his second shot on the second hole on day four of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 29, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Brandon Robinson Thompson will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Robinson Thompson's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Brandon Robinson Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
Brandon Robinson Thompson's recent performances
- Robinson Thompson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open with a score of 6-over.
- He has an average of -0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Robinson Thompson has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brandon Robinson Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.028
Brandon Robinson Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Robinson Thompson has averaged -0.045 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Robinson Thompson has posted an average of 0.153 in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Robinson Thompson has delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Robinson Thompson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.