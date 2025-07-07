Justin Lower betting profile: ISCO Championship
Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Justin Lower returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 44th last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Lower's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|2022
|T8
|69-70-66-66
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|64-71-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|83-84
|+27
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-68-73-72
|+1
|3.400
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|69-73-75-73
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-73-68-74
|-6
|14.311
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -1.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.166
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.053
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.378
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.026
|-0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.571
|-1.555
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.166 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.053 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 305 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
