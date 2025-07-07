PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois.

Justin Lower of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 44th last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Lower at the ISCO Championship.

    Lower's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4472-66-68-73-9
    2022T869-70-66-66-17

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4464-71-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4670-67-68-72-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC83-84+27--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6868-68-73-72+13.400
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6069-73-75-73+68.036
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-68-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-73-68-74-614.311

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -1.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.166-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.053-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.378-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.026-0.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.571-1.555

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.166 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.053 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 305 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

