Justin Lower betting profile: ISCO Championship

Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Lower has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.