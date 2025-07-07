Max Kieffer betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Max Kieffer of Germany plays his tee shot on the first hole during day four of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Vasatorps Golfklubb on June 09, 2024 in Helsingborg, Sweden. (Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Max Kieffer will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Kieffer's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Max Kieffer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|64-72-64-69
|-11
|--
Max Kieffer's recent performances
- Kieffer had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 11-under.
- Kieffer has an average of 0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kieffer has averaged 0.876 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Max Kieffer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.876
Max Kieffer's advanced stats and rankings
- Kieffer has averaged 0.399 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kieffer has posted an average of 0.345 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Kieffer has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kieffer has delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Kieffer has averaged 0.876 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kieffer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.