JUST NOW

Matthias Schwab betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthias Schwab of Austria tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Matthias Schwab returns to the ISCO Championship, which takes place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. He'll look to improve on his past performances in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Schwab at the ISCO Championship.

    Schwab's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-69-6
    2023MC69-72-3

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Schwab's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Schwab's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-69-6--

    Schwab's recent performances

    • Schwab's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 6-under.
    • Schwab has an average of -0.815 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schwab has averaged -2.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schwab's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.134

    Schwab's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schwab has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schwab has posted an average of -0.143 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Schwab has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Schwab has averaged -1.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Schwab has averaged -2.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schwab as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

