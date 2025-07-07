Matthias Schwab betting profile: ISCO Championship
Matthias Schwab of Austria tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Matthias Schwab returns to the ISCO Championship, which takes place July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. He'll look to improve on his past performances in this tournament.
Schwab's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|2023
|MC
|69-72
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Schwab's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Schwab's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
Schwab's recent performances
- Schwab's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 6-under.
- Schwab has an average of -0.815 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.235 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schwab has averaged -2.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schwab's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.134
Schwab's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Schwab as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
