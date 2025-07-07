PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Matthew Baldwin betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew Baldwin of England tees off on the second hole during day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Matthew Baldwin tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Baldwin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Baldwin at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Baldwin's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Baldwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-68+1--

    Baldwin's recent performances

    • Baldwin's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 1-over.
    • Baldwin has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baldwin has averaged -2.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Baldwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.068

    Baldwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Baldwin has averaged 0.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Baldwin's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -1.496 over his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Baldwin has posted a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Baldwin has averaged -0.714 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
    • Baldwin's Strokes Gained: Total average is -2.068 across his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baldwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

