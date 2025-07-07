Matthew Baldwin betting profile: ISCO Championship
Matthew Baldwin of England tees off on the second hole during day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Matthew Baldwin tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Baldwin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Baldwin's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Baldwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Baldwin's recent performances
- Baldwin's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 1-over.
- Baldwin has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baldwin has averaged -2.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baldwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.068
Baldwin's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Baldwin has averaged 0.116 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Baldwin's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -1.496 over his last five starts.
- Around the green, Baldwin has posted a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Baldwin has averaged -0.714 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Baldwin's Strokes Gained: Total average is -2.068 across his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baldwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
