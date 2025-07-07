PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt NeSmith betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Matt NeSmith returns to the ISCO Championship where he finished tied for second in 2024 with a score of 22-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the ISCO Championship.

    NeSmith's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T267-67-68-64-22

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    NeSmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1265-69-71-73-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-75+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-77+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-69+3--

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • NeSmith has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.371-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.6660.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.216-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.046-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.300-0.566

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.371 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 301.3 yards on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, NeSmith is sporting a -0.666 mark this season. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he is breaking par 19.84% of the time.
    • NeSmith has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 195th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW