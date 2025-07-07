Matt NeSmith betting profile: ISCO Championship
Matt NeSmith returns to the ISCO Championship where he finished tied for second in 2024 with a score of 22-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
NeSmith's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|67-67-68-64
|-22
At the ISCO Championship
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 22-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
NeSmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|65-69-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- NeSmith has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.371
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.666
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.216
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.046
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.300
|-0.566
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.371 this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 301.3 yards on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, NeSmith is sporting a -0.666 mark this season. He has a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he is breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- NeSmith has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 195th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
