Martin Trainer betting profile: ISCO Championship
Martin Trainer of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Martin Trainer returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025.
Trainer's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2023
|T62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|2022
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At the ISCO Championship
- In Trainer's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Trainer's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 62nd at 6-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Trainer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|52
|69-72-68-69
|-4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+14
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|81-76
|+13
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T45
|70-64-69-72
|-5
|9.500
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|65-76
|-1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Trainer's recent performances
- Trainer's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he tied for 45th with a score of 5-under.
- Trainer has an average of -1.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer has averaged -1.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.434
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
- Trainer has averaged -1.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Trainer has posted an average of -0.575 in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Trainer has delivered a 0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer has averaged -1.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five appearances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
