56M AGO

Martin Trainer betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Trainer of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Martin Trainer returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the ISCO Championship.

    Trainer's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72-2
    2023T6270-69-73-70-6
    2022MC73-67-4
    2021MC74-72+2

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Trainer's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Trainer's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 62nd at 6-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Trainer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM Classic5269-72-68-69-4--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-78+14--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC81-76+13--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT4570-64-69-72-59.500
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC65-76-1--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--

    Trainer's recent performances

    • Trainer's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he tied for 45th with a score of 5-under.
    • Trainer has an average of -1.419 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Trainer has averaged -1.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.434

    Trainer's advanced stats and rankings

    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Trainer has posted an average of -0.575 in his last five starts.
    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

