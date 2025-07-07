Martin Laird betting profile: ISCO Championship
Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Martin Laird will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Laird's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Laird's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|69-69-73-67
|-10
|--
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Laird has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.562
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.358
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.330
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.491
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.365
|0.069
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.358 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird has sported a 0.330 mark this season.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.29 Putts Per Round.
- Laird has recorded an average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards this season.
- He has broken par 18.25% of the time this season.
- Laird has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 230th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
