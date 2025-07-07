PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Martin Laird will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Laird's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Laird at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Laird's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-66-73-71-72.054
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-81+13--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1769-66-69-68-10--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3768-68-68-73-7--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4269-69-73-67-10--

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Laird has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged 0.069 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.562-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3580.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3300.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.491-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3650.069

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.358 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird has sported a 0.330 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.29 Putts Per Round.
    • Laird has recorded an average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards this season.
    • He has broken par 18.25% of the time this season.
    • Laird has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 230th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

