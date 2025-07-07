Mark Hubbard betting profile: ISCO Championship
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished third in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Hubbard's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|3
|65-67-69-65
|-22
|2021
|T20
|66-69-70-68
|-15
At the ISCO Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished third after posting a score of 22-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-69-67-71
|-18
|54.167
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-69-72-69
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.047
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.056
|0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.078
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.109
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.133
|1.303
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.056 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 377 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
