JUST NOW

Mark Hubbard betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished third in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the ISCO Championship.

    Hubbard's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022365-67-69-65-22
    2021T2066-69-70-68-15

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished third after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-69-67-71-1854.167
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-68-69-67-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-67-71-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT768-71-67-66-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT569-65-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-69-72-69-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0470.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0560.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.0780.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1090.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1331.303

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.047 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.056 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 22.40% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 377 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

