Marcus Kinhult betting profile: ISCO Championship
Marcus Kinhult of Sweden tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Marcus Kinhult returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13, 2025. Kinhult will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Kinhult's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|2023
|T14
|66-70-67-69
|-16
At the ISCO Championship
- In Kinhult's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Kinhult's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 16-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kinhult's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|--
Kinhult's recent performances
- Kinhult had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of 9-under.
- Kinhult has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kinhult has averaged 0.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kinhult's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.952
Kinhult's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Kinhult has averaged 0.426 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.344 over the last five starts.
- Kinhult's recent performance shows a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.154.
- On the greens, Kinhult has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.029 in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, Kinhult has averaged 0.952 in Strokes Gained: Total during his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kinhult as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
