Marcus Kinhult betting profile: ISCO Championship

Marcus Kinhult of Sweden tees off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Marcus Kinhult returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13, 2025. Kinhult will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Kinhult at the ISCO Championship.

    Kinhult's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5570-65-70-74-9
    2023T1466-70-67-69-16

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Kinhult's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Kinhult's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 16-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kinhult's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5570-65-70-74-9--

    Kinhult's recent performances

    • Kinhult had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kinhult has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kinhult has averaged 0.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kinhult's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.952

    Kinhult's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Kinhult has averaged 0.426 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.344 over the last five starts.
    • Kinhult's recent performance shows a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.154.
    • On the greens, Kinhult has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.029 in his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Kinhult has averaged 0.952 in Strokes Gained: Total during his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kinhult as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

