Marcus Byrd betting profile: ISCO Championship
Marcus Byrd plays a shot from the eighth hole tee during the Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on February 19, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Marcus Byrd will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Byrd's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Byrd's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|70-70-70-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 27, 2024
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 3-under.
- Byrd has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged -0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.675
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Byrd has averaged 0.153 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Byrd's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.141 over his last five starts.
- Around the green, Byrd has posted a -0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Byrd has averaged -0.288 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Byrd's overall performance, measured by Strokes Gained: Total, averages -0.675 across his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
