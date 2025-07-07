Marcus Byrd betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his past five tournaments, Byrd has averaged 0.153 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

Byrd's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.141 over his last five starts.

Around the green, Byrd has posted a -0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Byrd has averaged -0.288 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.