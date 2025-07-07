PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Marcus Byrd betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcus Byrd plays a shot from the eighth hole tee during the Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on February 19, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Marcus Byrd plays a shot from the eighth hole tee during the Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on February 19, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Marcus Byrd will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Byrd's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Byrd's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Byrd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-70-70-69-3--
    Jan. 27, 2024Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--

    Byrd's recent performances

    • Byrd's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 53rd with a score of 3-under.
    • Byrd has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd has averaged -0.675 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.675

    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Byrd has averaged 0.153 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
    • Byrd's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.141 over his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Byrd has posted a -0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Byrd has averaged -0.288 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
    • Byrd's overall performance, measured by Strokes Gained: Total, averages -0.675 across his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

