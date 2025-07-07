Marcus Armitage betting profile: ISCO Championship
Marcus Armitage of England tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Marcus Armitage will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Armitage's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Marcus Armitage's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
Marcus Armitage's recent performances
- Armitage's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 1-under.
- Armitage has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Armitage has averaged 0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Marcus Armitage's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.453
Marcus Armitage's advanced stats and rankings
- Armitage posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Armitage sported a 0.603 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Armitage delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
- Armitage's Strokes Gained: Total average stood at 0.453 for his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Armitage as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
