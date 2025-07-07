PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Marcus Armitage betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcus Armitage of England tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Marcus Armitage will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Armitage at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Armitage's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Marcus Armitage's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--

    Marcus Armitage's recent performances

    • Armitage's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 1-under.
    • Armitage has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Armitage has averaged 0.453 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Marcus Armitage's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.453

    Marcus Armitage's advanced stats and rankings

    • Armitage posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Armitage sported a 0.603 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Armitage delivered a 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Armitage's Strokes Gained: Total average stood at 0.453 for his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Armitage as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

