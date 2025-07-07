Manuel Elvira betting profile: ISCO Championship
Manuel Elvira of Spain tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Manuel Elvira returns to the ISCO Championship after missing the cut in last year's event. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Elvira's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Elvira's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Elvira's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
Elvira's recent performances
- Elvira's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship with a score of 3-under.
- Elvira has an average of 1.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Elvira has averaged -2.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Elvira's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.873
Elvira's advanced stats and rankings
- Elvira has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.051 over his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Elvira has averaged -0.414 over his last five starts.
- Around the green, Elvira has averaged -1.560 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Elvira has delivered a -1.950 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five starts.
- Overall, Elvira has averaged -2.873 in Strokes Gained: Total across his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Elvira as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
