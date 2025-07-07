PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Manuel Elvira betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Manuel Elvira of Spain tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 29, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Manuel Elvira returns to the ISCO Championship after missing the cut in last year's event. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Elvira at the ISCO Championship.

    Elvira's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-72-3

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Elvira's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Elvira's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--

    Elvira's recent performances

    • Elvira's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship with a score of 3-under.
    • Elvira has an average of 1.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Elvira has averaged -2.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Elvira's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---1.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.873

    Elvira's advanced stats and rankings

    • Elvira has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.051 over his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Elvira has averaged -0.414 over his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Elvira has averaged -1.560 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Elvira has delivered a -1.950 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five starts.
    • Overall, Elvira has averaged -2.873 in Strokes Gained: Total across his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Elvira as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

