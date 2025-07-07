Manuel Elvira betting profile: ISCO Championship

Elvira has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.051 over his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Elvira has averaged -0.414 over his last five starts.

Around the green, Elvira has averaged -1.560 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Elvira has delivered a -1.950 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five starts.