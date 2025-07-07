Mac Meissner betting profile: ISCO Championship
Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the ISCO Championship after finishing tied for 16th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Meissner's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|71-69-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|68-69-73-72
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|72-70-72-78
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-69-68-70
|-7
|13.563
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 3-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.467
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.224
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.212
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.151
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.181
|-0.711
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.224 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.55% ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner sports a 0.212 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
- Meissner's average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 94th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.