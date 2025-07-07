PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the ISCO Championship after finishing tied for 16th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the ISCO Championship.

    Meissner's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1669-66-68-68-17

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2871-69-68-69-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6568-69-73-72-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5370-71-72-74-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5272-70-72-78+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-69-68-70-713.563

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 3-under.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged -0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.467-0.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2240.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.212-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.151-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.181-0.711

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.224 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.55% ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner sports a 0.212 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
    • Meissner's average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 94th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

