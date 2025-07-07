Mac Meissner betting profile: ISCO Championship

Meissner's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.224 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.55% ranks 157th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner sports a 0.212 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.

Meissner's average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 94th on TOUR this season.