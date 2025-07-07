PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 10th in 2024 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the ISCO Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1065-67-67-70-19

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-71-71-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2769-68-70-63-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-75+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4071-71-74-74+213.071

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • Griffin has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.072-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1340.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.2890.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.085-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.168-0.078

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.134 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.98% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 164 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 145th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

