Lanto Griffin betting profile: ISCO Championship

Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.134 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.98% of the time.