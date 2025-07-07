Lanto Griffin betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Lanto Griffin of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 10th in 2024 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 19-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-71-71-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|71-71-74-74
|+2
|13.071
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.072
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.134
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.289
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.085
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.168
|-0.078
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.134 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.98% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 164 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 145th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.