Kris Ventura betting profile: ISCO Championship

Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.001 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.