Kris Ventura betting profile: ISCO Championship
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. The Norwegian will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event in the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Ventura's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At the ISCO Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-70-69-68
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|68-71-70-73
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.151
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.001
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.297
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.226
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.079
|0.181
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.001 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 68.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 290 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
