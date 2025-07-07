Kiradech Aphibarnrat betting profile: ISCO Championship
Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand reacts after teeing off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Kiradech Aphibarnrat returns to the ISCO Championship, taking place at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Aphibarnrat will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Aphibarnrat's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|2021
|MC
|73-68
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Aphibarnrat's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Aphibarnrat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
Aphibarnrat's recent performances
- Aphibarnrat's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Aphibarnrat has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Aphibarnrat has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Aphibarnrat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.366
Aphibarnrat's advanced stats and rankings
- Aphibarnrat has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Aphibarnrat has averaged -0.495 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Aphibarnrat has posted an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Aphibarnrat has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Aphibarnrat has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Aphibarnrat as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
