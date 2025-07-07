PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Kiradech Aphibarnrat betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand reacts after teeing off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand reacts after teeing off on the seventh hole on day one of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 26, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Kiradech Aphibarnrat returns to the ISCO Championship, taking place at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Aphibarnrat will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Aphibarnrat at the ISCO Championship.

    Aphibarnrat's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-74-1
    2021MC73-68-3

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Aphibarnrat's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Aphibarnrat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--

    Aphibarnrat's recent performances

    • Aphibarnrat's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Aphibarnrat has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Aphibarnrat has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Aphibarnrat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.366

    Aphibarnrat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Aphibarnrat has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Aphibarnrat has averaged -0.495 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Aphibarnrat has posted an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Aphibarnrat has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Aphibarnrat has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Aphibarnrat as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

