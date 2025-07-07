Kevin Velo betting profile: ISCO Championship
Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Velo's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kevin Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|66-68-72-75
|-7
|2.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Kevin Velo's recent performances
- Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Velo has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.121
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.260
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.126
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.788
|-0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.053
|-0.364
Kevin Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.260 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.94% of the time.
- Velo has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 180th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
