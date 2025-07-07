PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Velo betting profile: ISCO Championship

Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Velo at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kevin Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-78+8--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7366-68-72-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC71-79+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--

    Kevin Velo's recent performances

    • Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Velo has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.815 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kevin Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1210.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.260-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1260.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.788-0.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.053-0.364

    Kevin Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.121 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sports a -0.260 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.788 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 19.94% of the time.
    • Velo has accumulated 68 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 180th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

