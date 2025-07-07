Kevin Roy betting profile: ISCO Championship

Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy is sporting a 0.308 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Roy is delivering a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.00% of the time.

Roy has accumulated 520 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.