Kevin Roy betting profile: ISCO Championship

Kevin Roy of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy returns to the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13, 2025 for the ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Roy at the ISCO Championship.

    Kevin Roy's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-69-3

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kevin Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT367-65-70-65-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT862-71-69-67-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-68-64-68-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-70-69-72E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5467-72-72-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-68-67-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3169-72-69-72-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4072-69-75-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--

    Kevin Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 1.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2970.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3080.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.066-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0570.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7291.157

    Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy is sporting a 0.308 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy is delivering a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
    • Roy has accumulated 520 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.38% ranks fourth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

