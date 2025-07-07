Kevin Roy betting profile: ISCO Championship
Kevin Roy of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy returns to the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13, 2025 for the ISCO Championship.
Kevin Roy's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kevin Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|67-65-70-65
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|62-71-69-67
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-68-64-68
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-70-69-72
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|67-72-72-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|69-72-69-72
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|72-69-75-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
Kevin Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 1.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.297
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.308
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.066
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.057
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.729
|1.157
Kevin Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy is sporting a 0.308 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy is delivering a 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 520 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 71st on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.38% ranks fourth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
