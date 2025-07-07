Kevin Chappell betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Kevin Chappell of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Chappell returns to the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 25th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Chappell's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2022
|T21
|69-70-69-66
|-14
At the ISCO Championship
- In Chappell's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Chappell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Chappell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|68-71-67-73
|-3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|74-65-67-73
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T12
|75-65-66-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T26
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T67
|68-70-69-76
|-1
|3.300
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T25
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|19.756
Chappell's recent performances
- Chappell has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Chappell has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chappell has averaged -0.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.093
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
- Chappell has hit 65.28% of greens in regulation this season.
- His average driving distance is 286.8 yards.
- Chappell has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 225th on TOUR.
- He averages 29.00 putts per round.
- Chappell's bogey avoidance rate is 16.67%.
- He has a par breakers percentage of 18.06%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.