Kazuma Kobori betting profile: ISCO Championship
Kazuma Kobori of New Zealand plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 06, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Kazuma Kobori will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Kobori's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Kobori's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kobori's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
Kobori's recent performances
- Kobori's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 7-over.
- He has an average of -1.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kobori has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kobori's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.911
Kobori's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Kobori at this time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kobori as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
