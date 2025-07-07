Kaito Onishi betting profile: ISCO Championship
Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|68-69-71-73
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|70-72-69-73
|E
|12.100
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Onishi has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -1.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.262
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.382
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.019
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.155
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.818
|-1.232
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi has sported a -0.382 mark.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He ranks 192nd with 42 FedExCup Regular Season Points.
- Onishi's average Driving Distance is 300.9 yards this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.22%.
- He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he breaks par 19.37% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
