49M AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Kaito Onishi will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Onishi at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Onishi's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7368-69-71-73-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1866-71-72-70-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4270-72-69-73E12.100

    Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Onishi has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has averaged -1.232 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.262-0.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.382-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.019-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.155-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.818-1.232

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi has sported a -0.382 mark.
    • On the greens, Onishi has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He ranks 192nd with 42 FedExCup Regular Season Points.
    • Onishi's average Driving Distance is 300.9 yards this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.22%.
    • He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he breaks par 19.37% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

