26M AGO

Julien Brun betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Julien Brun of France plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 30, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)



    Julien Brun returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 27th in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Brun at the ISCO Championship.

    Brun's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2767-67-70-71-13

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Brun's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Brun's recent performances

    • Brun has an average of -0.586 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brun has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brun has averaged 0.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.239

    Brun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.586 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brun has sported a 0.265 mark in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Brun has delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Brun has shown a 0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five appearances.
    • Overall, Brun has averaged 0.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brun as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

