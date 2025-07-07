Julien Brun betting profile: ISCO Championship
Julien Brun of France plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on May 30, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Julien Brun returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 27th in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Brun's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T27
|67-67-70-71
|-13
At the ISCO Championship
- In Brun's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Brun's recent performances
Brun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.239
Brun's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Brun as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.