Joseph Bramlett betting profile: ISCO Championship
Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Joseph Bramlett returns to the ISCO Championship, set to take place July 10-13, 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Bramlett will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $4 million purse.
Bramlett's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|2021
|T11
|65-67-67-71
|-18
At the ISCO Championship
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Bramlett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 18-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-66-68-68
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|68-71-71-74
|-4
|10.578
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|67-68-64-68
|-21
|105.000
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Bramlett has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged 0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.195
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.439
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.213
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.662
|-0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.185
|0.306
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.439 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett is sporting a 0.213 mark this season.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He ranks 147th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 160 points.
- Bramlett has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.85% and a Driving Distance average of 313.8 yards this season.
- His Putts Per Round average stands at 28.96, while he is breaking par 23.61% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
