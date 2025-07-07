PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett of the United States plays a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Joseph Bramlett returns to the ISCO Championship, set to take place July 10-13, 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Bramlett will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $4 million purse.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the ISCO Championship.

    Bramlett's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-72-3
    2021T1165-67-67-71-18

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Bramlett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 18-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-67-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-67E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-66-68-68-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-68-71-68-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3868-71-71-74-410.578
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open367-68-64-68-21105.000

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
    • Bramlett has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.823 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has averaged 0.306 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1950.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4390.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2130.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.662-0.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1850.306

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.439 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett is sporting a 0.213 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He ranks 147th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 160 points.
    • Bramlett has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.85% and a Driving Distance average of 313.8 yards this season.
    • His Putts Per Round average stands at 28.96, while he is breaking par 23.61% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

