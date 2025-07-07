PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Jonathan Byrd returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025. Byrd will look to improve upon his T50 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Byrd at the ISCO Championship.

    Byrd's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5070-65-71-71-11
    2023MC70-72-2
    2022T4167-67-71-71-12
    2021T6268-72-72-70-6

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Byrd's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Byrd's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 12-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Byrd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4971-67-72-67-77.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4269-72-68-67-6--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT5070-65-71-71-114.978
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-72-4--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    Byrd's recent performances

    • Byrd's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at The RSM Classic, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
    • Byrd has an average of -0.626 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Byrd has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.254-0.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.094-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.9470.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5170.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1160.058

    Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.254 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd has sported a -0.094 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he has been breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Byrd has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 215th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

