Jonathan Byrd betting profile: ISCO Championship

Jonathan Byrd of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Jonathan Byrd returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025. Byrd will look to improve upon his T50 finish from last year's event.
Byrd's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|70-65-71-71
|-11
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2022
|T41
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|2021
|T62
|68-72-72-70
|-6
At the ISCO Championship
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Byrd's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 12-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|71-67-72-67
|-7
|7.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|69-72-68-67
|-6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|70-65-71-71
|-11
|4.978
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at The RSM Classic, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
- Byrd has an average of -0.626 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.254
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.094
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.947
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.517
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.116
|0.058
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.254 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd has sported a -0.094 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he has been breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Byrd has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 215th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
