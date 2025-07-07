John Pak betting profile: ISCO Championship
John Pak of he United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
John Pak returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Pak will look to improve on his previous performance at this event.
Pak's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|68-75
|-1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Pak's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-66-68-69
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|63-68-73-73
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|70-67-75-74
|+2
|3.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-72-72-78
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-68-76-77
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|72-65-72-71
|E
|3.200
Pak's recent performances
- Pak's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.425
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.354
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.092
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.408
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.570
|-0.328
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.354 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 64.51% ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Pak has posted an average of -0.425 this season, ranking 158th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 164th.
- On the greens, Pak has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.408 this season, ranking 155th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92.
- Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 161st on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.99% ranks 95th on TOUR, while his Par Breakers rate of 19.61% ranks 159th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
