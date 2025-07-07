John Pak betting profile: ISCO Championship

Pak's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.354 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 64.51% ranks 132nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Pak has posted an average of -0.425 this season, ranking 158th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 164th.

On the greens, Pak has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.408 this season, ranking 155th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92.

Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 161st on TOUR.