55M AGO

John Pak betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Pak of he United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)



    John Pak returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Pak will look to improve on his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Pak at the ISCO Championship.

    Pak's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC68-75-1

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Pak's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-66-68-69-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2863-68-73-73-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7070-67-75-74+23.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-72-72-78+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-68-76-77+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6972-65-72-71E3.200

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • Pak has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.425-0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3540.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.0920.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.408-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.570-0.328

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.354 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 64.51% ranks 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Pak has posted an average of -0.425 this season, ranking 158th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 288.5 yards ranks 164th.
    • On the greens, Pak has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.408 this season, ranking 155th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92.
    • Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 161st on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.99% ranks 95th on TOUR, while his Par Breakers rate of 19.61% ranks 159th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

