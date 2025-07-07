Joel Moscatel betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Joel Moscatel of Spain tees off on the 14th hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2025 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Joel Moscatel will make his debut appearance in the past five years at the ISCO Championship. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13, 2025, for the ISCO Championship.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Moscatel's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Joel Moscatel's recent performances
- No recent performance data available.
Joel Moscatel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Joel Moscatel's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moscatel as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.