Joel Girrbach betting profile: ISCO Championship
Joel Girrbach of Switzerland tees off on the first hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Joel Girrbach returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Girrbach has previously competed in this tournament.
Girrbach's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|E
At the ISCO Championship
- In Girrbach's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Girrbach's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Girrbach's recent performances
- Girrbach's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship with a score of even par.
- He has an average of -0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Girrbach has an average of -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Girrbach's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.198
Girrbach's advanced stats and rankings
- Girrbach has averaged -0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Girrbach has posted an average of -0.143 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Girrbach has averaged -0.650 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Girrbach has delivered a -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- Overall, Girrbach has averaged -2.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Girrbach as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
