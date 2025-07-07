PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joel Girrbach betting profile: ISCO Championship

Betting Profile

Joel Girrbach of Switzerland tees off on the first hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Joel Girrbach returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Girrbach has previously competed in this tournament.

    Girrbach's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-70E

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Girrbach's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Girrbach's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Girrbach's recent performances

    • He has an average of -0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Girrbach has an average of -0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Girrbach's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.198

    Girrbach's advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Girrbach as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

