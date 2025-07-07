Jimmy Walker betting profile: ISCO Championship
Jimmy Walker of the United States tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Jimmy Walker returns to action at the ISCO Championship from July 10-13, 2025, at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks Walker's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Jimmy Walker's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|May 26, 2024
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T50
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|4.667
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 50th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.451
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.819
|-1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.285
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.491
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.046
|-1.828
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average for the 2025 season stands at -0.451, while his average Driving Distance is 301.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker has posted a -1.819 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate is 58.33%.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.80.
- Walker's Bogey Avoidance rate for the 2025 season is 22.78%, and he is breaking par 17.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
