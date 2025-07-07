PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Jimmy Walker betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Walker of the United States tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Jimmy Walker of the United States tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Walker returns to action at the ISCO Championship from July 10-13, 2025, at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks Walker's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walker at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Jimmy Walker's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-70+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-76+13--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    May 26, 2024Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5069-70-71-72-64.667

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 50th with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.828 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.451-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.819-1.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.285-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.491-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.046-1.828

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average for the 2025 season stands at -0.451, while his average Driving Distance is 301.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker has posted a -1.819 mark. His Greens in Regulation rate is 58.33%.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.80.
    • Walker's Bogey Avoidance rate for the 2025 season is 22.78%, and he is breaking par 17.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    2025 ISCO Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    2025 Genesis Scottish Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    The First Look: Scotland's MacIntyre returns to defend national open

    The First Look
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW