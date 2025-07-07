PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jim Herman betting profile: ISCO Championship

Jim Herman of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Jim Herman tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Herman will look to improve on his recent performances in this tournament, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Herman at the ISCO Championship.

    Herman's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-75E
    2023MC74-72+2
    2022T7872-65-73-75-3
    2021T2067-70-65-71-15

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Herman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Herman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Herman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenT4970-70-70-69-94.822

    Herman's recent performances

    • Herman's best finish over his last ten appearances was T49 at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Herman has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Herman has averaged -1.281 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Herman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.281

    Herman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Herman has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 80.56 percent this season.
    • His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 279.3 yards.
    • Herman is averaging 33.00 Putts Per Round in the current season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44 percent for the 2025 season.
    • Herman has a Par Breakers percentage of 16.67 percent this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

