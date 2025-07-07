Jim Herman betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Jim Herman of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Jim Herman tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Herman will look to improve on his recent performances in this tournament, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Herman's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-75
|E
|2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2022
|T78
|72-65-73-75
|-3
|2021
|T20
|67-70-65-71
|-15
At the ISCO Championship
- In Herman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Herman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Herman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|T49
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|4.822
Herman's recent performances
- Herman's best finish over his last ten appearances was T49 at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Herman has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Herman has averaged -1.281 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Herman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.281
Herman's advanced stats and rankings
- Herman has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 80.56 percent this season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 279.3 yards.
- Herman is averaging 33.00 Putts Per Round in the current season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44 percent for the 2025 season.
- Herman has a Par Breakers percentage of 16.67 percent this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
