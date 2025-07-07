PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Paul's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Paul at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Paul's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Jeremy Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-71-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-76+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-67-68-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-68-71-73+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT266-70-67-72-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--

    Jeremy Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Paul has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -0.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1720.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.151-0.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.121-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.111-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.211-0.840

    Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul is sporting a -0.151 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
    • Paul has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.67% ranks 16th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

