Jeremy Paul betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Paul's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Paul's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-71-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-72
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Paul has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.840 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.172
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.151
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.121
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.111
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.211
|-0.840
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul is sporting a -0.151 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Paul has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.67% ranks 16th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.