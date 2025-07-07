Jeremy Paul betting profile: ISCO Championship

Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 30th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul is sporting a -0.151 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.

Paul has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th on TOUR.