PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jeong Weon Ko betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeong Weon Ko of France tees off on the 5th hole during day two of the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 25, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Jeong Weon Ko of France tees off on the 5th hole during day two of the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 25, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    Jeong Weon Ko will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Ko has struggled in his previous appearances at this event, looking to improve upon his past performances.

    Latest odds for Ko at the ISCO Championship.

    Ko's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-74+1
    2023MC76-74+6

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Ko's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Ko's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC71-74+1--

    Ko's recent performances

    • Ko's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-over.
    • Ko has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -2.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ko has averaged -5.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ko's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.537

    Ko's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ko has averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ko has averaged -1.979 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Ko has posted an average of -0.678 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Ko has averaged -2.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Overall, Ko has averaged -5.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ko as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Corey Conners betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW