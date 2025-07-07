Jeong Weon Ko betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Jeong Weon Ko of France tees off on the 5th hole during day two of the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 25, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Jeong Weon Ko will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Ko has struggled in his previous appearances at this event, looking to improve upon his past performances.
Ko's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2023
|MC
|76-74
|+6
At the ISCO Championship
- In Ko's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Ko's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
Ko's recent performances
- Ko's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-over.
- Ko has an average of -0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ko has averaged -5.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ko's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.537
Ko's advanced stats and rankings
- Ko has averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ko has averaged -1.979 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Ko has posted an average of -0.678 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Ko has averaged -2.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Overall, Ko has averaged -5.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ko as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.