J.B. Holmes betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
J.B. Holmes of the United States plays a shot during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
J.B. Holmes tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Holmes' first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Holmes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T50
|68-73-73-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 3, 2024
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-81
|+7
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 11, 2024
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|Jan. 27, 2024
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
Holmes' recent performances
- Holmes' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Procore Championship, where he tied for 50th with a score of 3-under.
- Holmes has an average of -0.802 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Holmes has averaged -1.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Holmes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.610
Holmes' advanced stats and rankings
- Holmes has averaged -0.802 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Holmes has posted an average of -1.063 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Holmes has shown some strength with an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Holmes has struggled with a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.
- Overall, Holmes has averaged -1.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.