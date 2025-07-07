J.B. Holmes betting profile: ISCO Championship

Holmes has averaged -0.802 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Holmes has posted an average of -1.063 in his last five starts.

Around the green, Holmes has shown some strength with an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

On the greens, Holmes has struggled with a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.