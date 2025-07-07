Jason Scrivener betting profile: ISCO Championship

In Scrivener's last ten appearances, he has no top 20 finishes. His most recent performance was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.

Scrivener has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.