Jason Scrivener betting profile: ISCO Championship
Jason Scrivener of Australia hits his second shot on the 14th hole on day two of the Hero Indian Open 2025 at DLF Golf and County Club on March 28, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Jason Scrivener returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 40th in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Scrivener's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T40
|71-66-75-66
|-10
At the ISCO Championship
- In Scrivener's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Scrivener's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
Scrivener's recent performances
- In Scrivener's last ten appearances, he has no top 20 finishes. His most recent performance was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
- Scrivener has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scrivener has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scrivener's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.095
Scrivener's advanced stats and rankings
- Scrivener has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scrivener has averaged -1.156 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Scrivener has posted an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Scrivener has delivered a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Scrivener has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scrivener as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
