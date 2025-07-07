PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jason Scrivener betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Scrivener of Australia hits his second shot on the 14th hole on day two of the Hero Indian Open 2025 at DLF Golf and County Club on March 28, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)



    Jason Scrivener returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 40th in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Scrivener at the ISCO Championship.

    Scrivener's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4071-66-75-66-10

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Scrivener's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Scrivener's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--

    Scrivener's recent performances

    • In Scrivener's last ten appearances, he has no top 20 finishes. His most recent performance was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • Scrivener has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scrivener has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scrivener's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.095

    Scrivener's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scrivener has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Scrivener has averaged -1.156 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Scrivener has posted an average of 0.458 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Scrivener has delivered a 0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Scrivener has averaged -0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scrivener as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

