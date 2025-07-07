PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Jason Dufner betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Jason Dufner returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Dufner looks to improve upon his recent performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Dufner at the ISCO Championship.

    Dufner's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-3
    2023T2468-67-69-70-14
    2022T2767-67-73-68-13
    2021T2667-69-65-73-14

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Dufner's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Dufner's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 14-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Dufner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-77+13--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7570-69-71-74-41.493
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC76-75+7--

    Dufner's recent performances

    • Dufner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 75th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
    • Dufner has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner has averaged -1.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.084-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.355-0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.353-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.547-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.339-1.001

    Dufner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dufner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dufner has sported a -2.355 mark. He has a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dufner has delivered a -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he has broken par 18.18% of the time.
    • Dufner has accumulated 1 FedExCup Regular Season point, ranking him 233rd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Campbell turns doubt into victory at John Deere

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Points and payouts: Campbell captures 500 FedExCup points with John Deere win

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 6, 2025

    Despite ‘super disappointing’ finish, Homa shows flashes of form at John Deere

    Latest
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW