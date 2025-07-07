Jason Dufner betting profile: ISCO Championship
Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Jason Dufner returns to the ISCO Championship, teeing off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Dufner looks to improve upon his recent performances in this event.
Dufner's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|2023
|T24
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|2022
|T27
|67-67-73-68
|-13
|2021
|T26
|67-69-65-73
|-14
At the ISCO Championship
- In Dufner's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Dufner's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 14-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Dufner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T75
|70-69-71-74
|-4
|1.493
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
Dufner's recent performances
- Dufner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 75th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
- Dufner has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner has averaged -1.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.084
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.355
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.353
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.547
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.339
|-1.001
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
- Dufner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dufner has sported a -2.355 mark. He has a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dufner has delivered a -0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he has broken par 18.18% of the time.
- Dufner has accumulated 1 FedExCup Regular Season point, ranking him 233rd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.