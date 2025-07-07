James Hahn betting profile: ISCO Championship
James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
James Hahn returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025. Hahn looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Hahn's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|68-68-69-77
|-6
|2023
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2022
|T27
|70-69-68-68
|-13
|2021
|T5
|69-70-60-70
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In Hahn's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Hahn's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 19-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hahn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|63
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|4.400
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|66-71-69-66
|-8
|15.500
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
Hahn's recent performances
- Hahn's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.408
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.842
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.198
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.173
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.878
|-0.781
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hahn's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.842 ranks him outside the top positions on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Hahn has hit 64.44% this season.
- Hahn's average Driving Distance is 298.5 yards for the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Hahn has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.173 this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15.
- Hahn has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking him 194th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
