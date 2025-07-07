PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

James Hahn betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    James Hahn returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13, 2025. Hahn looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the ISCO Championship.

    Hahn's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6468-68-69-77-6
    2023MC72-71-1
    2022T2770-69-68-68-13
    2021T569-70-60-70-19

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Hahn's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Hahn's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 19-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hahn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6367-70-72-74-14.400
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-74+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3766-71-69-66-815.500
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC75-69E--

    Hahn's recent performances

    • Hahn's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 13-under.
    • He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.408-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.842-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1980.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.173-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.878-0.781

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hahn's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.842 ranks him outside the top positions on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Hahn has hit 64.44% this season.
    • Hahn's average Driving Distance is 298.5 yards for the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Hahn has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.173 this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15.
    • Hahn has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking him 194th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Morikawa tabs caddie Foster for Genesis Scottish Open

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 7, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for ISCO Championship qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    John Deere Classic

    1

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    USA
    K. Roy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    D. Lipsky
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    Car. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T5

    USA
    M. Kuchar
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T11

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -8

    T11

    USA
    N. Dunlap
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T11

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW