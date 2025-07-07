Jackson Suber betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 in the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Suber's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
|95.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-68-69-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|72-63-71-75
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|68-73-75-74
|+2
|2.240
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|66-66-70-73
|-5
|6.125
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.309
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.619
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.169
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.087
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.055
|0.265
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.619 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Suber has sported a -0.309 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
- Suber has accumulated 259 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.