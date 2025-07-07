PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Jackson Koivun betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Koivun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Jackson Koivun tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, for the ISCO Championship July 10-13, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Koivun at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Koivun's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Koivun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1170-64-68-67-15--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4872-72-75-75+6--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5668-76-72-78+6--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-76-78-80+18--

    Koivun's recent performances

    • Koivun has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Koivun has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koivun has averaged -1.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.161-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.515-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.416-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.280-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.510-1.032

    Koivun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun is sporting a -0.515 mark. He has a 59.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 1.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he is breaking par 19.05% of the time.
    • Koivun's average Driving Distance this season is 303.3 yards.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44% for the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

