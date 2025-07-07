Jackson Koivun betting profile: ISCO Championship
Jackson Koivun of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Jackson Koivun tees off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, for the ISCO Championship July 10-13, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Koivun's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Koivun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|70-64-68-67
|-15
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T48
|72-72-75-75
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|68-76-72-78
|+6
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-76-78-80
|+18
|--
Koivun's recent performances
- Koivun has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Koivun has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koivun has averaged -1.032 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koivun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.161
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.515
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.416
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.280
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.510
|-1.032
Koivun's advanced stats and rankings
- Koivun has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koivun is sporting a -0.515 mark. He has a 59.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koivun has delivered a 1.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he is breaking par 19.05% of the time.
- Koivun's average Driving Distance this season is 303.3 yards.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 19.44% for the current season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koivun as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
