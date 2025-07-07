Jackson Koivun betting profile: ISCO Championship

Koivun has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.

Koivun has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.