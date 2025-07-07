Jack Senior betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Jack Senior of England tees off on the 12th hole during day four of the Hainan Classic 2025 at Mission Hills' Blackstone Course on April 27, 2025 in Hainan Island, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Jack Senior will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13, 2025 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Senior's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Senior's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Jack Senior's recent performances
- No recent performance data available.
Jack Senior's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Jack Senior's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Senior as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.