Ivan Cantero Gutierrez betting profile: ISCO Championship

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez of Spain plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Ivan Cantero Gutierrez will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. He'll be looking to improve on his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Cantero Gutierrez at the ISCO Championship.

    Cantero Gutierrez's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-68-5

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Cantero Gutierrez's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cantero Gutierrez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-5--

    Cantero Gutierrez's recent performances

    • Cantero Gutierrez's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantero Gutierrez has an average of -1.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -3.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantero Gutierrez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.373

    Cantero Gutierrez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantero Gutierrez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.472 in his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cantero Gutierrez averaged -2.165 in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Cantero Gutierrez delivered a -1.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average was -3.373 over his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantero Gutierrez as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

