Ivan Cantero Gutierrez betting profile: ISCO Championship
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez of Spain plays his second shot on the fifth hole on day two of the Italian Open 2025 at Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort on June 27, 2025 in Porto Ercole, Italy. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. He'll be looking to improve on his performance from last year's tournament.
Cantero Gutierrez's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-5
At the ISCO Championship
- In Cantero Gutierrez's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cantero Gutierrez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-5
|--
Cantero Gutierrez's recent performances
- Cantero Gutierrez's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cantero Gutierrez has an average of -1.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -3.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantero Gutierrez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.373
Cantero Gutierrez's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantero Gutierrez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.472 in his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cantero Gutierrez averaged -2.165 in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Cantero Gutierrez delivered a -1.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five starts.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average was -3.373 over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantero Gutierrez as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
