Hayden Springer betting profile: ISCO Championship

Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.

Springer has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.