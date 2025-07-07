Hayden Springer betting profile: ISCO Championship
Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 37th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Springer's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
At the ISCO Championship
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|72-65-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-68-74-64
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|71-69-74-74
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|65
|72-68-73-73
|+2
|2.489
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|69-71-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|67-70-64-68
|-11
|53.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-69-75-72
|E
|17.625
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.160
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.317
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.185
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.285
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.057
|-0.632
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.160 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.317 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer is delivering a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.19% of the time.
- Springer has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
