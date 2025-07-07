PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 37th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Springer at the ISCO Championship.

    Springer's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3764-67-73-71-13

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4472-65-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-70-70-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-68-74-64-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7771-69-74-74+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6572-68-73-73+22.489
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4169-71-70-75-37.389
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1567-70-64-68-1153.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-69-75-72E17.625

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged -0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1600.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.317-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.185-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.2850.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.057-0.632

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.160 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.317 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer is delivering a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.19% of the time.
    • Springer has accumulated 254 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

