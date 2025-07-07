Hayden Buckley betting profile: ISCO Championship
Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Buckley will look to improve on his previous performances in this tournament as he competes for a share of the $4 million purse.
Buckley's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|2022
|T63
|69-70-72-70
|-7
At the ISCO Championship
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Buckley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Buckley has an average of 0.630 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has averaged -0.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.315
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.530
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.519
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.503
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.236
|-0.019
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.315 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.530 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 19.28% of the time.
- Buckley has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
