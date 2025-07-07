PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Buckley betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 10-13. Buckley will look to improve on his previous performances in this tournament as he competes for a share of the $4 million purse.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the ISCO Championship.

    Buckley's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5966-66-75-73-8
    2022T6369-70-72-70-7

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Buckley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-68-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT767-69-71-65-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4970-71-72-73-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.630 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has averaged -0.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3150.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.530-0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.519-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.503-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.236-0.019

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.315 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Buckley sports a -0.530 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley has delivered a -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 19.28% of the time.
    • Buckley has accumulated 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

