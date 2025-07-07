Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship
Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Higgs will look to improve on his past performances at this event, where he has missed the cut in his previous two appearances.
Higgs' recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|2022
|MC
|68-75
|-1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|68-67-72-65
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|72-75-77-75
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-72-68-74
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|PT2
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|135.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|73-66-74-75
|E
|26.500
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.062
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.277
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.455
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.056
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.725
|0.490
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.277 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 120th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
