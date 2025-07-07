PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs returns to the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Higgs will look to improve on his past performances at this event, where he has missed the cut in his previous two appearances.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the ISCO Championship.

    Higgs' recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC68-79+3
    2022MC68-75-1

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-76+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2468-67-72-65-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5172-75-77-75+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-72-68-74+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicPT267-66-68-68-15135.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-77+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3073-66-74-75E26.500

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0620.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.2770.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.455-0.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0560.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.7250.490

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.277 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.37% of the time.
    • Higgs has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 120th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

