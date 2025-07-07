PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Sigg looks to improve upon his previous performances in this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the ISCO Championship.

    Sigg's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-70E
    2022T2766-69-69-71-13
    2021T4768-71-69-71-9

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
    • Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 13-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-73+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4167-72-71-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 3-under.
    • Sigg has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.080-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.182-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0800.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.543-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.202-0.891

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.080 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.182 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
    • Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 150th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

