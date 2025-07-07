Greyson Sigg betting profile: ISCO Championship
Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. Sigg looks to improve upon his previous performances in this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Sigg's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|E
|2022
|T27
|66-69-69-71
|-13
|2021
|T47
|68-71-69-71
|-9
At the ISCO Championship
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score through two rounds.
- Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 13-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|67-72-71-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 3-under.
- Sigg has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged -0.891 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.080
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.182
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.080
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.543
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.202
|-0.891
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.080 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg is sporting a 0.182 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Sigg has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 150th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.