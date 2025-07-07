PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Gordon Sargent will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Sargent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6270-67-76-69-24.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6771-66-73-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-78+11--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished 62nd with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.627-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.677-0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.440-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.0820.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.661-0.487

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.627 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has sported a -0.677 mark. He has a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 1.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he is breaking par 25.56% of the time.
    • Sargent has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 215th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance this season is 329.8 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

