Gordon Sargent betting profile: ISCO Championship

Gordon Sargent will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Sargent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished 62nd with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.627
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.677
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.440
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.082
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.661
|-0.487
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.627 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has sported a -0.677 mark. He has a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 1.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he is breaking par 25.56% of the time.
- Sargent has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 215th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance this season is 329.8 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
