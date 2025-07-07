PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gavin Green betting profile: ISCO Championship

Gavin Green of Malaysia looks on following his tee shot on the ninth hole on day two of the Soudal Open 2025 at Rinkven International GC on May 23, 2025 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Gavin Green is set to compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament will take place July 10-13, with players vying for a share of the $4 million purse.

    Latest odds for Green at the ISCO Championship.

    Green's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC68-73-3

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Green's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Green's recent performances

    • Green has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last 10 appearances.
    • Green has an average of -0.849 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Green has averaged -1.532 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Green's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.532

    Green's advanced stats and rankings

    • Green has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.849 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Green has averaged -0.392 in his last five starts.
    • On the greens, Green has delivered a 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five tournaments.
    • Green's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at -1.532 for his past five events.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Green as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

