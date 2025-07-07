Frankie Capan III betting profile: ISCO Championship
Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Capan III's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|69-70-73-76
|+8
|2.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Capan III has an average of -0.872 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -2.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-1.174
|-0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.751
|-1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.117
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.325
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.716
|-2.039
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.174, ranking 173rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Capan III is sporting a -0.751 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 58.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.32% of the time.
- Capan III has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
