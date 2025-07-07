PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Frankie Capan III will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-73+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-72+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7769-70-73-76+82.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--

    Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -0.872 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -2.039 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-1.174-0.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.751-1.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.1170.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.325-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.716-2.039

    Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.174, ranking 173rd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Capan III is sporting a -0.751 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 58.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.32% of the time.
    • Capan III has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

